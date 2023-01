H.E. Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 17 January 2023.

In the meetings between H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, and the visiting Minister, bilateral issues between Türkiye and Iran as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed.