The 21st round of High-Level Meetings on Syria within the framework of the Astana format was held on 24-25 January 2024 in Astana. An inter-agency delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız represented Türkiye at the meeting.

The situation on the ground, the fight against terrorism, regional developments, the political process, the return of Syrians as well as matters of humanitarian assistance were discussed. A Joint Statement was issued.

Bilaterals with the Kazakh authorities, observer countries of the Astana Process, as well as UN agencies were held on the sidelines of the meeting.

The participants also expressed their sincere appreciation to Kazakhstan for hosting the meetings.