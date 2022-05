H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will participate in the Informal Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers to be held in Berlin on 14-15 May 2022.

At the meeting, Ministers are envisaged to assess current developments in the Euro-Atlantic region, including Ukraine, as well as other priority issues on NATO's agenda such as the next Strategic Concept, preparations for the Madrid Summit.