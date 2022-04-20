Election of the members of the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families (CMW) for 2024-2027 term was held on 27 June 2023 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The CMW is the body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (ICRMW) signed under the United Nations umbrella.

Professor Can Ünver, who had been nominated by Türkiye, was re-elected third time to the Committee at the eleventh meeting of States parties to the ICRMW. Ünver, has been a member of CMW since 2016 (for the terms 2016-2019 and 2020-2023) and has served as its Vice-chairperson between 2018-2019 and as its Chairperson between 2019 and 2022.

As one of the countries which has considerable number of migrant workers abroad and which also hosts a large number of foreign workforce, Türkiye exerts efforts to bring lasting solutions to the challenges migrants and refugees face. Türkiye has played an active role and provided valuable contribution, during the negotiations of the Global Compact on Migration, which includes references to the migrant workers, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2018. In this regard, Türkiye, attaches importance to all Member States of the United Nations becoming parties to the ICRMW.