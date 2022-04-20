We condemn the Israeli Government's approval of the construction of approximately 5,700 new residential units in the occupied West Bank.

It is obvious that, breaking a new record by exceeding 13.000 units since the beginning of the year, the illegal settlements seriously damage the ground for the two-state solution and the perspective of lasting peace.

Israel must immediately put an end to these totally unacceptable settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, which usurp the rights of the Palestinian people in contravention to international law.