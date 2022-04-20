The resolution voted on in the Israeli parliament, which demands that the occupied West Bank be annexed by Israel, is null and void under international law and has no validity.

The West Bank is Palestinian territory and has been under Israeli occupation since 1967. Any attempt by Israel to annex it is illegitimate and a provocative effort aimed at undermining peace initiatives.

Netanyahu government’s efforts to cling to power through violent policies and unlawful actions are leading to new crises every day and pose a serious threat to the international order and regional security.

Binding and deterrent measures must be taken without delay against the aggression of genocidal Israel, and the legal and moral obligations of the international community must be fulfilled effectively.