We are deeply concerned about the increasing tension at the West Bank in the recent days.

We condemn the vile attack on our Holy Book, the Quran, by a group of Jewish settlers that entered a mosque in the city of Urif, located in the Palestinian territories under Israeli occupation. We expect the perpetrators of this unacceptable hate crime held accountable before justice at the earliest time.

We also condemn the attacks by settler groups in various parts of the West Bank and the killing of a Palestinian civilian by Israeli forces.

We emphasize once again that it is the legal obligation of Israel under international law to prevent all attacks against the Palestinian local population, their places of worship, houses and property, and hate crimes, including hate against Islam, by Jewish settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories.