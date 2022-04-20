Political consultations between Türkiye and Spain will be held in Madrid on 23 June 2023 between the delegations headed by Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs of Türkiye, and Pascual Navarro, the Secretary of State for the European Union of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and Spain and Türkiye-EU relations will be discussed in all its dimensions prior to the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union that will commence as of 1 July 2023. Views on current regional and international issues will be exchanged.