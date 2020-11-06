Political consultations between Turkey and Lithuania will be held today (April 15th) virtually under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Mr. Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Mr. Arnoldas Pranckevicius, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

At the political consultations with our ally and friend Lithuania, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed, and views on current regional and international matters, in particular our solidarity within NATO and Turkey’s EU membership process will be exchanged.