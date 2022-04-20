Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
No: 151, 20 July 2025, Regarding the Declaration of Principles Signed Between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and M23

We welcome the Declaration of Principles signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and M23 under the facilitation of Qatar.

This Declaration constitutes an important step toward a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict in the east of the DRC.

We appreciate the constructive contributions to the stabilisation and development of the Great Lakes region by all actors involved in this process, particularly Qatar, the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community.

Türkiye will continue to support all efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in Africa.