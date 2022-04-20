We welcome the Declaration of Principles signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and M23 under the facilitation of Qatar.

This Declaration constitutes an important step toward a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict in the east of the DRC.

We appreciate the constructive contributions to the stabilisation and development of the Great Lakes region by all actors involved in this process, particularly Qatar, the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community.

Türkiye will continue to support all efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in Africa.