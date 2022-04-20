Allegations that Türkiye did not support the Joint Statement issued following the Hague Group’s meeting held in Bogota on 15–16 July 2025 are unfounded and serve disinformation purposes.

As anyone with experience and knowledge in such matters would know, participation in decisions and joint statements adopted at international meetings typically follows a set timeline. Countries may endorse the Joint Statement prepared at the meeting in Bogota until 20 September 2025. Currently, only 12 of the 30 countries present at the meeting have officially endorsed the Joint Statement.

Some of the provisions included in the Joint Statement require inter-agency coordination in view of international legal obligations. Therefore, before joining the Joint Statement, all relevant institutions and organizations in Türkiye must complete the necessary preparations.

In essence, nearly all of the measures mentioned in the Joint Statement are already being implemented by Türkiye. As in the past, Türkiye will continue to strongly support every initiative that protects the rights of Palestinians. We advise against approaching Türkiye’s Gaza policy with a mindset rooted in misinformation or ill intent.