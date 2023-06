The 20th round of High Level Meeting on Syria in Astana format will be held on 20-21 June 2023 in Astana.

The second technical meeting of the Quadripartite Process between the Foreign Ministries of Türkiye, Iran, Russia, and Syria will also take place in Astana on this occasion.

Türkiye will participate in these meetings with an inter-agency delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Burak Akçapar.