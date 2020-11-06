The Investigation and Identification Team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPWC), established with a mandate to identify those responsible for the chemical weapons attacks in Syria, concluded in its second report published on 12 April 2021, that the regime is the perpetrator of the chlorine gas attack that took place in Saraqib on 4 February 2018.

The Investigation and Identification Team has thus confirmed the responsibility of the regime for yet another chemical weapons attack.

Apart from being a flagrant breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the use of chemical weapons is a crime against humanity and a war crime. We reiterate our call that theperpetrators of these attacks, which constitute a blatant violation of international law, must not be left unpunished.

Turkey will continue to support all efforts, first and foremost by UN and OPCW, aiming at ensuring accountability in Syria.