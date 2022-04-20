We are pleased that Palestinian political factions met in Beijing at the invitation of the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and adopted a declaration on national unity.

We commend the contribution of the PRC to the inter-Palestinian reconciliation process.

Under the current circumstances, as the Israeli attacks in Gaza continue in full force and the aggression in the West Bank and East Jerusalem intensifies, achieving political unity in Palestine has become even more important and urgent.

We expect that the steps outlined in the declaration adopted in Beijing will be implemented and that the long-standing efforts to achieve political unity in Palestine, to which Türkiye has also contributed, will be successfully concluded as soon as possible.