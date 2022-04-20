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  3. No: 144, 24 July 2026, Regarding the Rising Illegal Settler Terrorism in the Occupied Palestinian Territories
No: 144, 24 July 2026, Regarding the Rising Illegal Settler Terrorism in the Occupied Palestinian Territories

We condemn in the strongest terms the rising illegal settler terrorism in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The killing of four Palestinians today (24 July) by settler terrorists encouraged by the Netanyahu government is a consequence of Israel's ongoing genocidal policy.

We reiterate our call on the international community to ensure that the crimes committed by settler terrorists who seize Palestinian land and their accomplices do not go unpunished, and that the perpetrators are brought to justice.