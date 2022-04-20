H.E. Ambassador Dafallah Alhaj Ali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 8-9 June 2023 in his capacity as the Special Representative of the President of the Sovereignty Council Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan.

H.E. Ambassador Burak Akçapar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Dafallah will discuss the current situation in Sudan and exchange views on bilateral relations and regional developments.

Türkiye will spare no effort for immediate cessation of hostilities and establishment of peaceful environment in friendly and brotherly Sudan.