We welcome the decision taken today (21 July) at the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, regarding the establishment of Dialogue Partnership between Türkiye and ASEAN.

We express our gratitude to the Philippines, the current Chair of ASEAN, the ASEAN Secretariat, and the member states for their resolve in adopting this important decision.

This step, which marks a significant milestone in our relations, will further advance our strategic cooperation with ASEAN on the basis of mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

Türkiye, guided by the strategic vision of its Asia Anew Initiative, will resolutely continue to deepen its institutional cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region.