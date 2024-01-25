Ambassador Evren Dağdelen Akgün has been appointed by Malta, which holds the 2024 Chairpersonship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), as the Personal Representative of the Chairpersonship on Combating Intolerance and Discrimination against Muslims.

We welcome the appointment of a Turkish citizen once again for this position, which is a reflection of Türkiye’s active and resolute stance in combating intolerance and discrimination against Muslims.

Türkiye will continue to assume a leading role and actively contribute to efforts conducted by international organizations, including the OSCE, to prevent negative trends such as racism, discrimination, xenophobia, and hatred against Islam that have been increasing worldwide, and to promote a culture of peaceful coexistence.