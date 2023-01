H.E. Ms. Bisera Turkovic, Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 15-16 January 2023.

In the meetings between Minister Çavuşoğlu and his counterpart, all aspects of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina, a friendly and brotherly country, will be evaluated and current developments in the Balkans will be discussed.