Minister of Foreign Affairs and State Minister Responsible for Cabinet Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed El Sabah will pay a visit to Turkey on April 7-8, 2021.

The Second Meeting of Turkey-Kuwait Joint Committee for Cooperation (JCC) will be held on April 8 under the co-chairmanship of the two Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting, the two sides will discuss joint steps to further deepen the cooperation between the two countries and exchange views on the current regional and international developments.