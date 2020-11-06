On the 27th Anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsi, we remember once again with deep sorrow one of the worst atrocities in the recent history of mankind, which took place in the Republic of Rwanda in 1994 where more than 1 million people were systematically and brutally murdered. We sincerely share the pain of the friendly state and people of Rwanda and offer our condolences.

We follow with appreciation the achievements of Rwanda in ensuring social peace and national unity as well as economic and social development since 1994.

The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) was established with the UN Security Council Resolution in 1994. Since 1995, the Court convicted 62 people who seriously violated international humanitarian law.

Furthermore, the United Nations General Assembly, through resolutions dated 23 December 2003 and 26 January 2018, announced 7 April as "International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda".

Turkey, opposing all kinds of crimes against humanity, racism, xenophobia and extremist ideologies, will continue to fight resolutely for preventing the recurrence of similar calamities in the future, in solidarity with the countries sharing the same values. In this context, we emphasize the importance of the cooperation of the international community against all kinds of discrimination and hate speech that threaten international peace and security. We also underline the importance of international collaboration for implementing ICTR decisions and for bringing fugitive genocide criminals before justice.