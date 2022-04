Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Yavuz Selim Kıran will visit Kosovo on 23 April 2022 to attend the celebrations of the “23rd April National Day of Kosovo Turks”.

On the occasion of this visit, Deputy Minister Kıran will meet with our kinsmen in Pristina, Prizren and Mamusha, and hold talks with the representatives of the Turkish community and Kosovar authorities.