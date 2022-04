Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay official visits to Uruguay, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Venezuela between 23-29 April 2022.

During the visits, bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues will be discussed.

Türkiye-Brazil IV. High-Level Cooperation Commission and Türkiye-Venezuela III. Joint Cooperation Commission meetings will also be held during the visit.