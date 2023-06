We strongly condemn the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on 18 May by fanatical Jewish groups under police protection and their attempts to perform prayers in this area, violating once again the historical status quo at Haram Al-Sharif.

We reiterate our call on the Israeli Government not to allow such provocative actions and, to that end, we expect the necessary measures for the preservation of status quo in the holy places to be taken seriously and without delay.