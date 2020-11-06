We once again condemn in the strongest terms the attacks and provocations against Islam, Muslims, the Holy Quran and places of worship committed in different parts of the world in the blessed month of Ramadan.

Most recently, the vile attacks against our holy book, the Quran in Sweden have shown that no lessons have been learnt from the past, that there is still hesitation to prevent Islamophobic and racist provocative acts, and committing crimes of hatred openly and publicly are tolerated under the guise of freedom of expression.

Türkiye will maintain its fight against the threat posed by Islamophobic and racist mentality.

In this context, we call on all countries and international organizations to take necessary measures against Islamophobia and racism, expect immediate adoption of efficient and deterrent steps against this threat, and perpetrators to be brought to justice.