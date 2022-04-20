H.E. Yasin Ekrem Serim, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will be visiting France on 17-20 May 2023.

Deputy Foreign Minister will examine the preparations for voting to be held in France within the framework of the Second Round of Presidential Elections and pay visits to voting stations. Deputy Foreign Minister will have consultations with our Ambassador and Consuls Generals in France. A delegation from the Supreme Electoral Council will accompany Deputy Foreign Minister during examination of the preparations for elections.

Deputy Foreign Minister will also meet with the members of the press in France.