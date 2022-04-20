We welcome the "Jeddah Declaration", which envisages meeting humanitarian needs and facilitating relief activities between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces. We hope that the declaration will lead to a permanent ceasefire and inclusive dialogue in Sudan.

It is our greatest wish that the humanitarian situation in Sudan improves and uninterrupted access of all our Sudanese brothers and sisters to their basic needs is secured.

Türkiye, as always, is ready to provide all support to the efforts towards establishment of peace and stability in friendly and brotherly Sudan.