We denounce the attacks carried out by the Israeli forces on Gaza today (May 9), which resulted in the death of Palestinians, including women and children. Such despicable actions are in no way acceptable.

We expect these attacks to be ended immediately, without further loss of life and causing a new spiral of violence in the region.

We wish Allah's mercy upon our Palestinian brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the attacks and extend our condolences to the State of Palestine and its people.