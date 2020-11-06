We remember once again with deep sorrow the Genocide against the Tutsi, one of the worst atrocities in the recent history of mankind, which took place in the Republic of Rwanda in 1994 where more than 1 million people were systematically and brutally murdered. We sincerely share the pain of the friendly state and people of Rwanda and offer our condolences.

Türkiye opposes all kinds of crimes against humanity, racism, xenophobia and extremist ideology and will continue to fight resolutely for preventing the recurrence of similar sufferings in the future.