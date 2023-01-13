We commemorate the leader of the Turkish Cypriot people and Founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, late Rauf Raif Denktaş with respect and mercy on the eleventh anniversary of his passing away.

His efforts for Turkish Cypriots’ existence, sovereignty and independence will always be remembered with gratitude.

We will continue to give full support to the resolute struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people, co-owners of the Island, inspired by late Denktaş, for the reaffirmation of their inherent rights and recognition of the TRNC.