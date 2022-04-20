A Turkish-owned, Panama-flagged vessel was attacked this morning (22 June) by an unmanned aerial vehicle off the Port of Chornomorsk of Ukraine, resulting in injuries to two of our citizens in the crew.

The condition of our citizens is being closely monitored by our Embassy in Kyiv and Consulate General in Odesa.

Our concern regarding these attacks, which threaten our interests in the Black Sea and regional security as a result of the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, is being conveyed to the authorities of both countries.

Ensuring the safety of navigation for civilian vessels in the Black Sea remains one of our country’s key priorities, and we call on all relevant parties to take measures to de-escalate tensions in the region.