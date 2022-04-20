The 2025 Türkiye Report adopted today (17 June) at the Plenary Session of the European Parliament (EP) contains flawed assessments based on misinformation and unfounded claims by anti-Türkiye circles.

It is clear that the report, which appears to be drafted as part of a deliberate political agenda, in a manner that reflects the ideological clichés of certain members of the EP, aims to overshadow the current positive agenda at a time when the strategic importance of Türkiye-EU relations is steadily increasing. This approach, which offers a platform for terrorist organizations and anti-Türkiye circles, once again demonstrates that the EP is far from displaying a strategic vision for the future of Türkiye-EU relations.

We categorically reject the distortion of the ongoing judicial processes conducted by the independent Turkish judiciary and the targeting of H.E. Akın Gürlek, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Türkiye, with baseless accusations in the report.

The Turkish judiciary, one of the fundamental pillars of our state’s sovereignty, is not open to interference from any international institution, external actor or political circle. Politically motivated attempts that target judicial processes and also contradict the principle of judicial independence are unacceptable.

In the current environment of heightened global challenges, we expect the EP to adopt an approach that will contribute to advancing the relations between Türkiye, a candidate country, and the EU on a constructive basis founded on shared interests.