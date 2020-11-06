We welcome the agreement reached between the Yemeni parties upon the initiative of the United Nations (UN), on the declaration of a two-month truce starting with the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

We hope that this positive step will be followed by a declaration of a permanent nation-wide ceasefire and a process of political solution.

In this process, Türkiye will continue to support the efforts of the UN Special Envoy, promote dialogue and understanding between all sides and provide assistance to the people of Yemen.

We believe that the resolution of the conflict in Yemen within the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions and agreed international parameters, through dialogue and on the basis of constitutional legitimacy is necessary for establishing permanent security and stability in our region.