We consider the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735, adopted on 10 June, which aims to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, as an important step towards putting an end to the massacre.

We welcome Hamas' constructive and positive approach to the ceasefire plan.

It is imperative that Israel announces its commitment to the implementation of a permanent ceasefire and fully implements all elements of the resolution.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to the steps that will ensure a permanent end to the war, Israel's withdrawal from all of Gaza, the mutual release of hostages and prisoners, the return of displaced Palestinians to Gaza, the uninterrupted and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid, and the reconstruction of Gaza.