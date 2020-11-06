We have learned with pleasure that Sultanbay Raev, the candidate of the Kyrgyz Republic, has been elected as the new Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) today at the Extraordinary Session of the TÜRKSOY Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture held in Bursa, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2022.

We would like to thank Dusen Kaseinov who has handed over the post of the Secretary General of TÜRKSOY for his contributions and extraordinary services to the solidarity of the Turkic World and wish success to Sultanbay Raev in his new post.

Türkiye will continue to support the activities of Ankara-based TÜRKSOY, which is among the significant institutions of the Turkic World.