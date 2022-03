H.E. Mr. Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 30-31 March 2022, upon the invitation of H.E. Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

During the visit, our bilateral relations will be addressed and consultations regarding the developments on Cyprus issue and Eastern Mediterranean will be held.