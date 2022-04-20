We deplore the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, which has killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

With this latest barbaric attack, Israel has added a new one to the list of war crimes it has committed in Gaza.

We call on the institutions responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council in particular, to exercise their responsibility to put an end to the commission of these crimes by Israel, which is on trial before the International Court of Justice for violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.