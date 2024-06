H.E. Hakan Fidan will visit Qatar to attend the Sixth Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High Level Strategic Dialogue, which will be held in Doha on 9 June 2024.

During the meeting, Türkiye's relations with the GCC member states and our institutional cooperation with the GCC, as well as the developments in our region, especially in Gaza, will be discussed.

On the occasion of the meeting, Minister Fidan will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.