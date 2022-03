Dr. Fatih Birol has been reappointed by unanimous vote for a third term as the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) at the IEA Ministerial Meeting which was held on 23-24 March 2022.

Dr. Birol has successfully been the Executive Director of the IEA since 1 September 2015 and is the first Executive Director who has been exceptionally reappointed for a third term.