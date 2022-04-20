We condemn the vile attack on our Holy Book, the Quran and on our glorious flag which took place once again in Denmark today (14 April). It is unacceptable to allow these vile attacks under the guise of freedom of expression despite all our warnings.

Our stance on this issue was conveyed to the Danish Ambassador in Ankara who was summoned to the Ministry.

We will undoubtedly continue our attempts in multilateral platforms and in the bilateral field against this attack and similar hate crimes which are concrete examples of xenophobia and hate against Islam that are dangerously increasing in Europe.

Denmark's insensitive attitude on this issue draws the reaction of all Muslims in the world and shows that the discomfort of billions of people is not taken into account.

For this reason, we repeat our request to take deterrent measures to prevent such provocations which continue in the holy month of Ramadan.