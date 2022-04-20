Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah of Liberia in Ankara on 5 May 2022.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would open our Embassy in Monrovia soon.

The Memorandum of Understanding on the Political Consultation Mechanism was also signed after the meeting, where cooperation opportunities between our countries were discussed with the participation of Commerce and Industry, Defense and State Ministers of Liberia.