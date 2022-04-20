The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye, Arab Republic of Egypt, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (R4 Group), met today in İstanbul to discuss regional issues of mutual concern, united in their commitment to contribute to diplomatic efforts and guided by the mutual interest to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond, in line with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

The Ministers underscored that the Israeli occupation constitutes the fundamental source of instability in the region and beyond, and that Israeli policies create a deep sense of injustice in global public opinion. They called for the early implementation of the two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions. They reiterated their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their inalienable right to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions in order to achieve comprehensive peace in the Middle East.

The Ministers called for an urgent end to the ongoing Israeli violence, as well as attempts to change the legal and historical status of Jerusalem, and to bring an end to further destruction and humanitarian tragedy in Palestine. They condemned all the previous and current settlement activities in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as the settler violence against Palestinians. They underlined the urgent need for uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to and reconstruction in Gaza.

Regarding Yemen,the Ministers condemned in the strongest terms the unacceptable escalation by the Houthi militia, which has deepened humanitarian suffering, as well as the continued strikes carried out by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the attacks carried out against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab Al Mandeb. They expressed their full solidarity with the Government of Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and called on the Houthi militia to immediately cease all military actions, threats and attacks, and to return to the political process in good faith.

Concerning the military conflict between the US/Israel and Iran as well as around the Strait of Hormuz, the Ministers underlined the urgent need to address this conflict only through dialogue and diplomacy as well as to prevent the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructures, including vessels. They expressed support for the Islamabad MoU and welcomed continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and reaffirmed their commitment to a lasting negotiated solution.

The Ministers underscored the vital importance of freedom of navigation, permanent maritime safety and security, and safeguarding navigational rights and freedoms. They noted that disruption of sea lanes threatens the security and prosperity of all, through blocking global supply chains, flows of energy, fertilizer and food, impacting vulnerable populations in the region and beyond, and thus, requires collective efforts by the international community to address these challenges.

The Ministers also rejected any measures or restrictions that impair lawful navigation and called for the swift and full resumption of safe, secure and unimpeded passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministers agreed to maintain close consultation and coordination on the afore-mentioned matters.