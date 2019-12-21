We welcome the statement of the International Criminal Court Prosecutor,
Fatou Bensouda, that there is a reasonable basis to conclude war crimes
have been committed by Israel in the occupied West Bank, including East
Jerusalem, and Gaza, and that there is a need to proceed with an
investigation concerning these acts.
In order to end the decades-long injustice in Palestine, it is essential to
provide international protection for Palestinians and to hold Israel
accountable for its human rights violations and its crimes. Otherwise,
Israel will continue to commit these crimes with a sense of impunity
reinforced by the unconditional support of some third countries.
In this regard, we encourage the International Criminal Court to open an
investigation on this matter and call upon the entire international
community to support the steps to be taken to this end.
The statements of certain countries, which have been and are continuing to
be accomplices of Israel in its violations of international law, have
therefore no value whatsoever.