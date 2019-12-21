We welcome the statement of the International Criminal Court Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, that there is a reasonable basis to conclude war crimes have been committed by Israel in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza, and that there is a need to proceed with an investigation concerning these acts.

In order to end the decades-long injustice in Palestine, it is essential to provide international protection for Palestinians and to hold Israel accountable for its human rights violations and its crimes. Otherwise, Israel will continue to commit these crimes with a sense of impunity reinforced by the unconditional support of some third countries.

In this regard, we encourage the International Criminal Court to open an investigation on this matter and call upon the entire international community to support the steps to be taken to this end.

The statements of certain countries, which have been and are continuing to be accomplices of Israel in its violations of international law, have therefore no value whatsoever.