The Chora Mosque is a property of Turkey like the Grand Mosque of Hagia Sophia and all our cultural assets located on our land.

Within the framework of the tradition of tolerance emanating from our culture and history along with our rights and responsibilities stemming from international agreements, we have been conserving all our cultural properties meticulously.

We emphasize that, status change of a World Heritage Site is not contradictory with the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Having converted mosques and masjids that are part of Ottoman cultural heritage in its territory, Greece is the last country to say a word to Turkey on respect for religious rights.

Furthermore, it is impertinent on the side of Greece attempting to give a lesson to us, while it has been restraining the human rights and freedoms of the Turkish minority in its country with oppressive practices despite international agreements.

Greek attempts at creating fictitious agendas in the region stemming from its historical insecurities are doomed to fail.

We once again call upon Greece to reconcile itself with its history and to provide the necessary conditions enabling its Muslim minority to practice their worship.