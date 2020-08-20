The statement released at the end of the video conference of the European Council on 19 August 2020 confirms once more that the Council is hostage to manipulation and blackmail of its two member states.

If the EU wishes to be a part of the process aiming to ensure peace, prosperity and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, it should be objective and honest.

As previously shared with the public, calls for de-escalation should be addressed to Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration as the parties who indeed fuel tension, who abuse EU solidarity and who inflict damage on EU’s interests, rather than to Turkey, who fully supports dialogue and cooperation.

Turkey, emphasizing from the very beginning the indispensibility of negotiations within the framework of good neighborly relations and international law, for a permanent solution to the current issues, will continue to reciprocate the positive steps taken towards herself without relinquishing her rights.