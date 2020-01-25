The banning of Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, President of the Supreme Islamic
Council in al-Quds, from entering the al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli authorities
constitutes the latest example of Israel’s oppression, persecution and
intimidation policy towards Palestine, which has been under its occupation
for more than half a century.
It is obvious that this arbitrary decision, which amounts to an
intervention in holy places and the internal affairs of the institutions
responsible for their protection, cannot be considered in isolation from
the attempts of Israel to undermine the legal status of al-Quds, as also
seen from the fact that Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi
al-Hadami was detained three times in the past seven months by Israeli
forces.
Such practices evoking fascism, that are not experienced even in
dictatorial regimes, reveal the true face of the Israeli leadership with
all its clarity.
In the face of Israel’s irresponsible and reckless attitude, we call on all
members of the international community to protect the legitimate rights of
the people of Palestine and exert every effort for the lifting of the ban
on Mr. Ekrima Sabri.