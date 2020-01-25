The banning of Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, President of the Supreme Islamic Council in al-Quds, from entering the al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli authorities constitutes the latest example of Israel’s oppression, persecution and intimidation policy towards Palestine, which has been under its occupation for more than half a century.

It is obvious that this arbitrary decision, which amounts to an intervention in holy places and the internal affairs of the institutions responsible for their protection, cannot be considered in isolation from the attempts of Israel to undermine the legal status of al-Quds, as also seen from the fact that Palestinian Minister of al-Quds Affairs Fadi al-Hadami was detained three times in the past seven months by Israeli forces.

Such practices evoking fascism, that are not experienced even in dictatorial regimes, reveal the true face of the Israeli leadership with all its clarity.

In the face of Israel’s irresponsible and reckless attitude, we call on all members of the international community to protect the legitimate rights of the people of Palestine and exert every effort for the lifting of the ban on Mr. Ekrima Sabri.