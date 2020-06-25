The EU Terrorism Situation and Trend 2020 Report published by EUROPOL draws attention to the fact that the PKK and DHKP-C terrorist organisations use EU territory as logistics base while also emphasizing that the said organisations continue to carry out their propaganda, recruitment and primarily financing activities in this context.

The findings of EUROPOL, as an EU Agency, coinciding with the data we have been bringing up before our European counterparts in the context of counterterrorism, clearly justify our theses on this matter. On this occasion, we reiterate our call to the relevant countries not to allow terrorist organizations to use the European territory as a ground to such activities and to cooperate in the fight against terrorism in a result-oriented manner.