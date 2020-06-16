We reject the statements by the Arab League's Secretary-General, targeting the Operation Claw-Eagle carried out against the PKK during the night of 14th June. The Secretary General should rather have criticized the terrorist organization perpetrating heinous acts against our country for many years from its hideouts in Iraq.

The Secretary-General's turning a blind eye to the atrocities committed by the PKK terrorist organization, which threatens not only Turkey, but also the sovereignty of Iraq, a member of the Arab League, is disgraceful.

We invite the Secretary-General, who has been ignoring the persistent ethnic cleansing policy of the PKK/YPG/PYD and their crimes against humanity, to adopt a principled and consistent discourse.