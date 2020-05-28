We invite the Greek leadership to wisdom and good manners, who has been pursuing an escalation policy against Turkey instead of dialogue, by distorting facts to misguide public opinion for petty political considerations and by acting upon the understanding of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend”.

Greece maintains a bad track record as proven by the reports of international human rights organizations for flagrant violations of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the asylum seekers, especially the right to life. It is shameful to call Turkey a ''barbaric'' by those who display all kinds of atrocities to the innocent people at the border in the eyes of the world.

The Greek State must first free itself of its own "barbarity". To this end, it should respect the rights of asylum-seekers, should not torture or mistreat them or push them back over the border.

Furthermore, those who claim to be the so-called cradle of civilization, should respect people from different languages or religions.