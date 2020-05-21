The statement cited in a foreign media organization that the illegitimate militia loyal to putschist Haftar will target Turkish interests in Libya with their air units is striking in that it was made following the deployment of new fighter jets in eastern Libya with foreign support.

This statement, which reflects the delusion of elements affiliated to Haftar due to their recent losses on the ground, is a clear indication of the intent of putschists Haftar and his supporters to escalate the conflict in Libya.

Hereby, we once again remind that, if Haftar’s putschist elements target Turkish interests in Libya, this will have serious repercussions and that we will consider them as legitimate targets.